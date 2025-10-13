Myers went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jaguars.

Myers made field goals from 24 and 53 yards, getting back on track after missing his only field-goal try in Week 5. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in four of the team's six contests this year, and he'll look to continue to deliver on his opportunities in Week 7 versus Houston on Monday Night Football.