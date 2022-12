Myers connected on a 22-yard field goal and an extra point in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Myers has now hit every kick in 10 straight games. He has just one miss on 28 field-goal attempts and one miss on 39 extra-point tries, and he has drilled all 10 kicks from beyond 40 yards. He'll face his old team, the Jets, at home in Week 17.