Myers connected on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the 49ers.

Myers was perfect for a ninth straight game. He has hit 26 of 27 field goals and 37 of 38 extra points this season, and he has connected on all six field-goal tries from beyond 50 yards. Myers has been the most accurate kicker in the league this season. He will look to stay consistent in Week 16 versus the Chiefs.