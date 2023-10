Myers connected on a 32-yard field goal and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Myers has now hit 14 of 18 field-goal attempts (78 percent) and all 16 extra-point tries this season. He has struggled a bit from distance, connecting on four of seven tries from beyond 40 yards. The Seahawks will be on the road in Baltimore in Week 9.