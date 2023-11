Myers connected on all five field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

Four of Myers' field goals came from beyond 40 yards, including the 43-yard, game-winning kick as time expired to send the Seahawks to 6-3 on the season. This is the second time this season that Myers hit five field goals in a game. The 32-year-old has now hit 20 of 24 field goals (83 percent) -- the fifth-most in the league -- while making all 18 extra-point tries.