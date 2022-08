Myers made his lone field-goal try and both extra-point attempts in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Myers hit his field goal from 33 yards out. The 31-year-old kicker currently has no competition in training camp or the preseason even though he struggled last year, as he connected on just 17 of 23 field-goal attempts (74 percent). Myers will be a free agent after the 2022 season.