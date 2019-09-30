Myers made both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra points in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Rams.

Myers didn't make a field goal over the first three games, and he only had one attempt. Fantasy owners that held out hope for the 2018 Pro Bowler were rewarded when he connected on field goals from 24 and 33 yards. Myers could have a high-scoring outing in Week 5 against the Rams, who allowed 55 points to the Buccaneers this past Sunday.