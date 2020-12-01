Myers made all three field-goal attempts and two extra-point tries in Monday's 23-17 win over the Eagles.

The woes of the early portion of the season -- when he attempted just two field goals over five weeks -- are long gone, and Myers is getting the opportunities that a kicker attached to the Seahawks' offense would expect. He has attempted, and converted on, 10 field goals over the last four games. The 29-year-old now ranks 13th among kickers with 83 points this season.