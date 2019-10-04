Play

Myers converted one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.

Myers pushed a field-goal try wide right late in the first half, but he made up for it by drilling a 42-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. He remains perfect on all 16 extra points, but he's three for five on field goals.

