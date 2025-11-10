Myers converted all three of his field-goal attempts and five of five extra-point tries in the Seahawks' 44-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

It marked Myers' second game this season making eight kicks, as Myers accounted for 14 points in total Sunday against Arizona. On the season, Myers has drilled 17 of 21 field-goal attempts and all 32 of his extra points. The veteran kicker will go on the road to face the Rams in Week 11.