Myers made all three of his field-goal attempts and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries during the Seahawks' 30-24 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Myers scored the Seahawks' first points of the game with a 47-yard field goal late in the first quarter before adding field goals from 30 and 36 yards in the second frame. He has made at least three field goals in each of his last three outings and five times this season. In the four games since Seattle's Week 8 bye, Meyers has gone 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and has made all 14 of his point-after tries.