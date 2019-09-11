Myers did not attempt a field goal, but converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Myers did all that was required of him to help the Seahawks squeak out a close victory. He'll hope Week 2's matchup against the Steelers affords him more scoring opportunities.

