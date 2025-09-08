Myers went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try in Seattle's 17-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Myers' converted field goals were from 48 and 37 yards, and his lone extra point came after one-yard touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet. The 34-year-old Myers is in his seventh season with the Seahawks and is coming off a 2024 in which he made 26 of 30 field-goal attempts and 37 of his 40 extra points.