Myers connected on his lone field-goal attempt and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Giants.

Myers made a 31-yarder on the opening drive, and the Seahawks didn't trot him out to attempt another field goal, opting to punt from the Giants' 37-yard line and 42-yard line. It was an odd display of risk aversion, even for the Seahawks. Myers hasn't missed a field goal this season and has connected on both of his tries from beyond 50 yards, including a league-long 61-yarder. He'll look to get more chances against a soft Jets defense in Week 14.