Myers made both his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 27-24 overtime win against the 49ers.

Myers rebounded in tremendous fashion after missing three kicks in Week 9, as he not only drained a 46-yarder to put Seattle ahead with under two minutes left Monday, but then nailed a 42-yard field goal to clinch victory as time expired in overtime. In doing so, Myers also scored at least eight points for the fifth straight game, bringing his season tally to 69, which currently ranks 12th among kickers.