Myers connected on both field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Myers hit field goals from 56 and 31 yards, and he has now made eight of nine field-goal attempts, including both tries from beyond 50 yards. Myers is getting more opportunities this season, as he has averaged 1.8 field-goal tries this year after averaging 1.4 attempts per game in the previous two seasons.