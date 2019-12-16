Myers converted a 30-yard field goal and three of four extra points in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Myers' extra-point miss could've been costly if the Seahawks weren't able to ice the game on the final drive. He's now missed two extra points in as many games, but the 28-year-old has connected his last nine field goals, including two kicks over 40 yards. Myers and the Seahawks host Arizona in Week 16.