Myers made his only field-goal attempt and converted both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 17-3 win versus the Cardinals.

The Seahawks' offense put forth a relatively poor showing in Week 9 with backup quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) at the helm, but Myers made good on the few opportunities that he did have, rebounding somewhat from a rough game in Week 8 where he missed two kicks. Regular starting quarterback Sam Darnold will again be out in Week 10 at Las Vegas, but Myers will at least have the benefit of kicking indoors come Sunday.