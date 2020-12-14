Myers made two field-goal attempts and four of five extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Myers made field goals from 29 and 41 yards, extending his streak to 18 straight field goals without a miss this year. He and Mason Crosby are the only two kickers without a field-goal miss this season. However, Myers did misfire on an extra point for the third time since Week 8. He'll look to get back to perfect in Week 15 against Washington.