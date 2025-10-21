Myers went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Seattle's win over the Texans on Monday.

Myers connected on kicks of 26 and 47 yards, while his third attempt was blocked by Denico Autry. The 34-year-old has not had an efficient start to the season, as he's converted on just 76.5 percent of his field-goal attempts but will look to have a bounce back performance following the team's upcoming bye week.