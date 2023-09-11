Myers hit two of three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.
Myers hit field goals from 36 and 42 yards to start the season, but he missed by hitting the right upright late in the second quarter. The Seahawks didn't score at all in the second half. Myers will enjoy a dome environment in the Week 2 matchup versus the Lions in Detroit.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Drills 57-yarder•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Scores five points•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Triumphant finish to regular season•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Misses first kick since Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Hits two kicks in loss•