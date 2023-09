Myers hit all five of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.

After making just three of six field goals to start the season, Myers was automatic in Week 3 with a total of 17 points. All five of Myers' field goals came from between 33 and 43 yards. He'll aim to ride that momentum into a road matchup versus the Giants in Week 4 before the team's Week 5 bye.