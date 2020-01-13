Myers, who made of of two field goals and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-23 playoff loss to the Packers, connected on 23 of 28 field goals and 40 of 44 extra points over 16 regular-season games.

Myers was perfect from under 40 yards this season, but he hit just six of 11 tries from beyond. The 28-year-old ranked 17th in the league by hitting 82.0 percent of field goals, so while his campaign wasn't anything special, it wasn't damaging to the Seahawks or fantasy owners. Myers is under contract for three more seasons, and he'll carry a cap hit of $3.6 million in 2020.