Seahawks' Jason Myers: Misses 58-yard try
Myers made all four extra points but missed a 58-yard field goal in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.
This was Myers first field goal attempt of the season, and it was a lengthy one. Myers had the leg to get it there, but he pushed it wide left as time expired in the first half. He has still converted all seven extra points this year.
