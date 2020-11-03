Myers made a 48-yard field goal but missed one of five extra-point attempts in Sunday's 37-27 win over the 49ers.

Myers remains perfect on field goals this season, as he's connected on five of five attempts, all coming from beyond 40 yards. He leads the league with 30 extra-point attempts, an expected result of being attached to the league's best offense, but he's rarely trotted out for a field goal because the Seahawks have converted on a league-high 88 percent of red-zone trips. The numbers signal that regression should be on the horizon, as no team has converted on more than 78 percent of red-zone trips since the 2010 season, but this offense shows no signs of slowing down. Myers could be a frustrating, low-upside fantasy kicker as a result, but he's provided some solace by making at least four extra points each week.