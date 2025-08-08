Myers connected on a 48-yard field goal and made two of three extra-point tries in Thursday's 23-23 tie versus the Raiders.

Last season, Myers hit 86.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, ranking 12th in the league among kickers who played at least 10 games. He also finished 24th by making 92.5 percent of his extra-point tries. Myers has been a mostly steady starter for the Seahawks, and he still has plenty of leg at 34 years old, evidenced by a 59-yarder last season.