Myers converted two field-goal attempts but missed an extra point in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.

This was the first extra point Myers missed all year, but he made field goals from 38 and 20 yards. Myers has now made every try under 40 yards, and he's connected on just one of three attempts from beyond. He'll look to get back on track in Week 7 against the Ravens.

