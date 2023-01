Myers connected on three of four field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the 23-6 win over the Jets.

Myers hit all 10 of his field-goal tries from beyond 40 yards this season before missing a 41-yarder in the win over the Jets. The 31-year-old has been excellent this season, hitting 30 of 32 field-goal tries (94 percent) and 40 of 41 extra-point attempts (98 percent). He'll look to finish the regular season strong versus the Rams in Week 18.