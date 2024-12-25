Myers went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during the Seahawks' 27-24 loss to the Vikings this past Sunday.

Myers connected on a 43-yard field goal early in the third quarter to tie the game at 17. He had another opportunity late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 27, but his 60-yard field-goal attempt came up short. It was Myer's fourth missed field goal of the season and his first since Week 5 against the Giants. In the six games since the Seahawks' Week 10 bye, Myers has gone 11-for-12 on field-goal tries and 12-for-14 on extra-point attempts. He should have plenty of scoring opportunities Thursday against a Chicago defense that has given up 30 points in four of its last five games.