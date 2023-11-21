Myers connected on three of four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Myers was automatic heading into Sunday, and he continued his excellence with three made field goals from 43, 52 and 54 yards during the divisional clash. But his streak of 15 straight successful field goals ended in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter when he left a 55-yard attempt wide right and slightly short. It was a highly disappointing finish to the game, but it doesn't change Myers' fantasy value much. He has still hit 23 of 28 field-goal tries (82 percent) this season), although it's worth noting that he has made only three of six attempts from beyond 50 yards.