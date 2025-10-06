Myers missed his only field-goal attempt and went 5-for-5 on PATs in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

Myers missed a 44-yard field-goal try wide left in the first quarter, which proved to be his only opportunity to kick a field goal in Week 5. The kicker has now missed a field goal in three different contests this year, going 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making all 17 of his extra-point tries over five games this season.