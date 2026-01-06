Myers connected on two of four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers.

Myers struggled in this crucial divisional game, missing field goals from 47 and 26 yards, but the Seahawks' defense performed superbly to secure the first-round bye. The veteran kicker has now hit 41 of 48 field goals (85 percent) through 17 games, and he has drilled all 48 extra-point attempts. Myers has played in four playoff games with the Seahawks, connecting on five of seven field goals and all eight extra-point attempts.