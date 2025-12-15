Seahawks' Jason Myers: Monster production in win
Myers went 6-for-6 on field-goal tries in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts.
Myers provided all of the offense for Seattle in Week 15, making field goals from 47 and 52 yards in the first half. He later added makes from 46, 32, 30 and 56 yards after the break, the last of which gave the Seahawks the lead with 18 seconds left in regulation. The kicker has now made at least three field goals in six consecutive contests, going 23-for-24 on field-goal attempts, including 5-for-6 from 50-plus yards, over that stretch.
