Myers made both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Both of Myers' field goals were within 30 yards. He has now hit nine of 13 field-goal tries (69 percent) and 23 of 24 extra points (96 percent) through 10 games. He's not getting many opportunities thus far, and the Seahawks' recent offensive dysfunction lowers his ceiling. He'll look to get back on track against Washington in Week 12.