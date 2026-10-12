Myers made all seven of his kicks (five field goals, two extra points) during the Seahawks' 32-29 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Myers was responsible for 17 of the Seahawks' 29 points during Sunday's loss. All five of his field goals came from 40-plus yards and included a 50-yard make late in the second quarter to reduce Seattle's deficit to 14-13. Myers' five field goals in Week 5 were as many as he made through the first four games of the regular season and his most in a game since Week 15 of the 2025 campaign against the Colts (six). The Seahawks are on a short week as they travel to Denver for Thursday Night Football against the Broncos, whose defense could be without starting outside cornerbacks Patrick Surtain (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) for a second consecutive game. Denver could also be without safety Talanoa Hufanga, who injured his ankle during the second half of the Broncos' 23-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.