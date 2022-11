Myers hit both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Myers hit field goals from 34 and 24 yards as his successful season continues. The veteran kicker has hit 21 of 22 field goals and 30 of 31 extra-point tries this year. His 95.5 field-goal percentage is the best in the league for kickers that have played more than two games, and it's worth noting that includes five attempts from beyond 50 yards.