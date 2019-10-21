Seahawks' Jason Myers: Nails three field goals
Myers made three of four field-goal attempts and converted a lone extra point in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
Myers remains perfect below 40 yards, as he converted on field goals from 31, 34 and 35 yards. However, Myers continues to struggle above the 40-yard mark, as he has made just one of four tries after he missed a 53-yard attempt wide right. He should have an intriguing amount of opportunities in Week 8 against the Falcons, who have allowed at least 34 points in three straight contests.
