Myers made both field-goal attempts and all three extra points in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

Myers connected on just one of four field-goal attempts over 40 yards in the previous seven games, but he converted tries from 42 and 54 yards in this contest. It helps that Myers was in Atlanta's dome stadium, and he won't have that luxury again for the rest of the year. Myers should have plenty of opportunities on tap against the Buccaneers in Week 9.