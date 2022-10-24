Myers converted on all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his point-after tries during Seattle's 37-23 win at the Chargers on Sunday.

Myers hit a 46-yarder to send the Seahawks up 17-0 going into the end of the first quarter, and his flawless performance helped his team sit on that lead the rest of the way. He's been borderline automatic all season, converting on 15-of-16 field goal attempts and 18-of-19 point-after tries through seven contests. As long as Seattle continues to be one of the league's highest-scoring offenses and the weather at Lumen Field cooperates, Myers will remain a high-end fantasy option.