Myers converted on both of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his point-after tries during Seattle's 27-13 win versus the Giants on Sunday.

Myers made a 35-yarder to give the Seahawks the lead just before halftime and a 51-yarder to break another tie late in the third quarter. Like the rest of his team, Myers has been on a roll as of late -- he hasn't missed a field goal since Week 4 at Detroit. Only Tampa Bay's Ryan Succop has more field goals this season than Myers, and with a Week 9 date with a poor Cardinals defense in favorable conditions on deck, he ought to be locked into fantasy lineups.