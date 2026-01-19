Myers connected on both field-goal attempts and all five extra-point tries in Saturday's 41-6 win over the 49ers in the divisional round.

Myers missed two kicks in the regular-season finale against the 49ers, but he was perfect in the rematch. Overall, Myers has hit 86 percent of his field-goal tries this season, including nine of 12 attempts from beyond 50 yards. Myers will be outdoors again in the NFC Championship Game regardless of the opponent.