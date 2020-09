Myers connected on a 42-yard field goal and all five extra-point attempts in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Myers hit ever field goal from within 40 yards but just 55 percent from beyond 40 last season. He's off to a good start in 2020. With Russell Wilson nearly perfect Sunday, Myers' padded his extra-point stats, but he'll hope for more field-goal tries next week against the Patriots, whose red-zone defense ranked fourth (48.3 percent) last season.