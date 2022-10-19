site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-jason-myers-perfect-in-win-520976 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Perfect in win
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Myers made all four of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.
Myers converted from 39, 27, 34 and 32 yards on his respective field goals. In doing so, he notched a season-high 13 points and has now scored at least eight in four straight outings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read