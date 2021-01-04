Myers connected on both field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Myers hit two field goals from 36 and 30 yards in the first half, keeping his streak alive with 35 straight made field goals dating back to last year. The 29-year-old has been a bit shaky on PATs, however, as he has made just 49 of 53 extra-point tries. Myers finishes the 2020 season 13th in the league with 121 points.