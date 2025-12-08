Seahawks' Jason Myers: Posts another big performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Myers made all three of his field-goal tries and all four of his PATs in Sunday's 37-9 Week 14 win over Atlanta.
Myers' field-goal conversions came from 22, 48 and 37 yards out. The veteran kicker has made at least three field goals in five straight weeks, catapulting him into the top spot leaguewide with 31 total FGs (on 36 attempts) on the campaign. Myers' surge has made him a top fantasy asset in leagues that include kickers.
