Myers made all three of his field-goal attempts as well as all four of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

Myers converted from inside of 35 yards on all of his field goals, and with Seattle's offense finding the end zone four times, he was able to tack onto his tally and set a new season high of 13 points. With 87 total on the year, Myers now ranks 11th among all kickers in the category.