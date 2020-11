Myers connected on two field goals and made two of three extra-point attempts in Thursday's 28-21 win over the Cardinals.

Myers nailed field goals from 27 and 41 yards and has now connected on all 12 field-goal attempts this season, but he missed his second extra point of the season in the second quarter. After failing to garner many opportunities over the first five weeks of the season, Myers has now averaged two field-goal attempts per game over the past five outings.