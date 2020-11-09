Myers made both field-goal attempts and all four extra points in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

Myers finally got some tread, as the Bills' defense was able to slow down the Seahawks on Sunday, allowing the kicker to attempt more than one field goal for just the second time this year. He connected on both, and now he's perfect on seven field-goal attempts this year, all of which came from beyond 40 yards. It's been frustrating to roster Myers in fantasy this season, as being part of the highest-scoring offense in the league often merits more work. His value seems to be trending up, however, as he's made five field goals and 12 extra points over the last three weeks.