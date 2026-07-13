Seahawks' Jason Myers: Returns as Seattle's top kicker

As the coming season approaches, Myers is set to retain his role as the Seahawks' top kicker, Michael Hanich SI.com reports.

In that role with the defending Super Bowl champions, Myers racked up a career high and league-leading 171 points in 2025, while making 41 of his 48 field-goal attempts and all 48 of his extra-point tries in 17 regular-season contests. Looking ahead to the coming campaign, the 35-year-old -- who is currently the only kicker on his team's roster -- should maintain a solid enough weekly floor working behind the Seahawks offense to maintain fantasy viability in 2026, even if he sees a modest reduction in terms of volume.