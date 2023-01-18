Myers made his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries in Saturday's 41-23 loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round.
Myers converted from 56 yards on his lone field goal. Despite his season now being over, Myers can take pride in leading the league in scoring while being selected to his second Pro Bowl this season. He'll now enter unrestricted free agency as a hot commodity.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Triumphant finish to regular season•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Misses first kick since Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Hits two kicks in loss•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Knocks home 51-yarder•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Hits four short kicks•
-
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Scores nine points in win•